Peralta went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run in Tuesday's 11-2 win over the Reds.

The Diamondbacks finally broke out of their second-half slumber Tuesday, and Peralta's team-high hit total was a major reason why. Peralta is enjoying a season-long seven-game hitting streak and doesn't appear at much risk of moving down from the No. 2 spot in the order, even with the Diamondbacks' acquisition Tuesday of slugger J.D. Martinez to bolster the outfield.

