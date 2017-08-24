Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Produces three hits Wednesday
Peralta went 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Mets.
With a .353 on-base percentage and .834 OPS out of the leadoff spot this season, Peralta has done his job as the Diamondbacks' table setter, but unfortunately, he's not getting much support from his mates of late. The club's regular Nos. 2 and 3 hitters, A.J. Pollock and Jake Lamb, are batting .165 and .257, respectively, in August, thereby limiting Peralta's run-scoring opportunities.
