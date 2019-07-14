Peralta (shoulder) is scheduled to resume baseball activities Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo didn't offer specifics as to when the club expects Peralta to return, but he suggested if the outfielder needs a rehab assignment, it will likely be short one. "He still has two more days of just conditioning, letting things calm down and heal up a little bit," Lovullo said Saturday afternoon. Peralta has been out since July 3 with inflammation in the AC joint.

