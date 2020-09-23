Peralta went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Rangers.

Peralta knocked in the first run of the game on a fourth-inning single to plate Kole Calhoun. In the sixth, Peralta hit a ground rule double and scored on a Nick Ahmed triple. In his last 10 games, Peralta is 14-for-40 (.350) with two homers, five RBI and five runs scored. He's been one of the most consistent hitters for the Diamondbacks in 2020, slashing .297/.335/.432 with five homers, 31 RBI and 18 runs scored in 51 contests.