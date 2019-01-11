Peralta signed a one-year, $7 million deal contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Peralta more than doubled his home-run total between the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, slugging 30 homers (14 in 2017) and driving in a career-best 87 RBI while still hitting .293 over 146 ballgames. Peralta is in line to once again begin the year as the starting left fielder, barring injury.

More News
Our Latest Stories