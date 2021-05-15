Peralta went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Friday's 17-2 loss to the Nationals.
Peralta accounted for two of Arizona's four hits on a forgettable night at Chase Field. He's hit in four straight, going 6-for-16 with four extra-base hits during the streak. Peralta also mopped up the final inning on the mound.
