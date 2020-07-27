Peralta went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Padres.

Peralta was in the middle of the Diamondbacks' comeback, rapping out singles in a pair of two-run rallies in the eighth and ninth innings. He was hitless in his first 11 plate appearances before the singles. In 2019, Peralta made a home at third or fourth in the order, but he's batted out of the two-hole in all three game thus far in 2020.