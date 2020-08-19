Peralta is not in the lineup Wednesday at Oakland.
Peralta started the first 24 games of the season, but he'll receive a breather after delivering a walkoff single during Tuesday's contest. Tim Locastro will start in left field and bat leadoff Wednesday for the Diamondbacks.
