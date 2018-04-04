Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Receives first day off
Peralta is on the bench for the first time this season Wednesday.
Peralta had started the first five games for the Diamondbacks, playing left field each time. Jarrod Dyson will lead off and play left in Peralta's absence, with Chris Owings starting in right field.
