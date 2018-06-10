Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Records four hits
Peralta went 4-for-5 with a double, three RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Rockies.
Peralta has made himself at home at Coors Field, as he followed up a strong Friday performance with another stat-stuffing line Saturday. Through two games of the weekend series, he is now 7-for-10 with four RBI and two runs scored. This production is coming at the right time for Peralta, as he had been scuffling at the plate, hitting just .235/.264/.422 over the last 30 days.
