Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Records three hits Wednesday
Peralta went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 loss Wednesday to the Giants in 10 innings.
Peralta's 10th-inning double cut the Arizona deficit to one, but he was unable to deliver the tying run after Alex Avila grounded out with the bases loaded to end the contest. After missing two games last week with a sore hand, the Arizona leadoff man hasn't missed a beat at the plate while starting in each of the Diamondbacks' past five contests. He has gone 9-for-21 with four doubles, four runs and two RBI over that stretch.
