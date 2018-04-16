Peralta went 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored Sunday in the loss to the Dodgers.

Peralta was one of the lone bright spots for Arizona, recording two of the team's four hits on the day. He's slashing an impressive .340/.431/.540 through his first 12 games of the season and will look to continue his success Tuesday when the Diamondbacks take on San Francisco.

