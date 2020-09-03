Peralta went 2-for-5 with a double in Wednesday's loss against the Dodgers.
Peralta snapped a short two-game hitless streak with his 12th multi-hit performance of the season. The veteran outfielder has hit safely in four of Arizona's last six games and is hitting .286 with a .722 OPS in 36 games this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Crosses home plate in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Receives day off Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Delivers walkoff win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Another multi-hit performance•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Brings home three runs•