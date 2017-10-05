Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Registers three hits in wild-card win
Peralta (neck, back) went 3-for-5 with two runs in the Diamondbacks' 11-8 win over the Rockies on Wednesday in the National League wild-card game.
The Diamondbacks held Peralta out of the regular-season finale while he dealt with neck and back tightness, but he was never at any serious risk of missing the playoff elimination game. He proved his health by turning in his first three-hit performance since Aug. 23, setting the tone in the leadoff spot for a Diamondbacks lineup that rattled off 17 hits on the night. Peralta will have a tougher task in sparking the offense against a stellar Dodgers starting staff in the divisional round, with the outfielder drawing a tough lefty-on-lefty matchup in Game 1 versus Cy Young contender Clayton Kershaw.
