The Diamondbacks reinstated Peralta from the paternity leave list Thursday. He's also leading off in Thursday's lineup.

The platoon specialist, unsurprisingly, sits in the lineup against Astros right-hander Mike Fiers. Peralta remains a solid if not automatic start when a righty takes the hill. To make room for him on the roster, the Diamondbacks shipped Anthony Banda back to Triple-A Reno.