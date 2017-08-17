Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Reinstated from paternity leave
The Diamondbacks reinstated Peralta from the paternity leave list Thursday. He's also leading off in Thursday's lineup.
The platoon specialist, unsurprisingly, sits in the lineup against Astros right-hander Mike Fiers. Peralta remains a solid if not automatic start when a righty takes the hill. To make room for him on the roster, the Diamondbacks shipped Anthony Banda back to Triple-A Reno.
