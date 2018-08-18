Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Remains out Saturday
Peralta (illness) isn't in Saturday's starting lineup against San Diego.
Peralta was held out of Friday's game due to an illness, and he doesn't appear to have returned to health just yet. He'll be listed as day-to-day until more news on his status is released.
