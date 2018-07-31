Peralta (shoulder) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers.

Peralta will stay on the bench for a second straight game after suffering a right shoulder injury during Sunday's outing. Though Peralta said that he was available off the bench Monday, manager Torey Lovullo elected to bypass him in order to give the outfielder additional time off. With a scheduled off day Wednesday, Peralta should be back in action for Thursday's series opener versus the Giants.