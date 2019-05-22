Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Removed from Tuesday's game
Peralta exited Tuesday's game at San Diego with an apparent injury, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Peralta went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts before leaving the game after the top of the fifth inning. It's unclear what the issue is for the 31-year-old, though he was bothered by a right trapezius injury over the weekend.
