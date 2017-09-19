Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Removed with quad tightness
Peralta was removed from Monday's game against San Diego with right quad tightness.
Peralta's timetable will depend on the severity of that tightness. Consider Peralta day-to-day until Diamondbacks trainers are able to get a full look at his leg. Hopefully this is just precautionary, as a strain or sprain this late in the season could spell the end of Peralta's campaign.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Doubles twice in victory•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Drives in three Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Left out of Thursday lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Produces two hits Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...