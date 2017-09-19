Play

Peralta was removed from Monday's game against San Diego with right quad tightness.

Peralta's timetable will depend on the severity of that tightness. Consider Peralta day-to-day until Diamondbacks trainers are able to get a full look at his leg. Hopefully this is just precautionary, as a strain or sprain this late in the season could spell the end of Peralta's campaign.

