Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Resting in series finale
Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Pirates.
He'll sit for just the second time all season in what amounts to a maintenance day as the Diamondbacks and Pirates wrap up their series with a matinee game. Peralta made a big impact at the dish in the first three contests of the series, tallying three extra-base hits, six RBI and three runs. Jarrod Dyson will fill in for him in left field and bat leadoff.
