Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Resting in series opener
Peralta is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.
Peralta typically starts against left-handed pitching, but manager Torey Lovullo is apparently more inclined to stock up on extra right-handed bats with reigning American League Cy Young winner Blake Snell on the bump for Tampa Bay. With Peralta resting for just the third time all season, Arizona will go with an outfield of Tim Locastro, Ketel Marte and Adam Jones.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Launches three-run shot•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Resting in series finale•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Delivers key blow•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Nails pinch-hit homer•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Knocks in two•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
With the first week of May in the books, it's time to take a look back and see whose stock...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal