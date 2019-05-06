Peralta is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Peralta typically starts against left-handed pitching, but manager Torey Lovullo is apparently more inclined to stock up on extra right-handed bats with reigning American League Cy Young winner Blake Snell on the bump for Tampa Bay. With Peralta resting for just the third time all season, Arizona will go with an outfield of Tim Locastro, Ketel Marte and Adam Jones.