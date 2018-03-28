Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Returns to action
Peralta (thumb) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts against Cleveland in his return to action Tuesday.
The important thing is that he was back on the field after being scratched from Monday's lineup, easing concerns about his Opening Day status. Manager Torey Lovullo's Tuesday lineup seemed like a good indication of what's to come Thursday against Rockies right-hander Jon Gray, with Peralta in left field and leading off and Chris Owings in right, replacing Steven Souza (pectoral).
