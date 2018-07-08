Peralta is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Peralta will take a seat Sunday after going 5-for-6 with three runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 20-5 win over the Padres. Jon Jay will get the start in left field for the Diamondbacks as Peralta is slashing .378/.429/.511 over his last 11 games.

