Peralta is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies.

Peralta returned from a neck injury Tuesday, going 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI. He'll take a seat against lefty Kyle Freeland on Wednesday as the Diamondbacks look to ease him back into action while avoiding a lefty-on-lefty matchup. Tim Locastro is starting in left field in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories