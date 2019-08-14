Peralta went 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over Colorado.

Peralta had been dealing with a neck injury that forced him out of the starting lineup for two games before belting his 11th home run Tuesday. The shoulder injury that cropped up in May and lingered has taken a bite out of his production. He's batting .218 with two homers and 10 RBI in the 17 games since returning from his second stint on the injured list.