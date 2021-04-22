Peralta went 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs scored and an RBI on Wednesday against the Reds.

Peralta drove in the tie-breaking run in the 10th inning on a fielder's choice to record his ninth RBI of the campaign. He also extended his modest hitting streak to three games, during which he's gone 5-for-14 with three runs scored, two doubles and two RBI. Overall, he's hitting .222/.329/.365 through 73 plate appearances on the season.