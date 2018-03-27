Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Scratched from Monday's lineup
Peralta was scratched from Monday's lineup, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
No word has come through yet as to the reason behind Peralta's scratch. Expect an update after Monday's game, but there has been no indication yet of an injury.
