Peralta went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in a 10-4 loss to Seattle on Sunday.

Peralta took Seattle starter Chris Flexen 411-feet deep to left center in the sixth inning to give Arizona a 3-2 lead but struggled in his other four at-bats. The home run was the 34-year-old's first since Aug. 12 and he's compiled a solid 10-for-24 stretch at the dish over his last nine games.