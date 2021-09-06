Peralta went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and three strikeouts in a 10-4 loss to Seattle on Sunday.
Peralta took Seattle starter Chris Flexen 411-feet deep to left center in the sixth inning to give Arizona a 3-2 lead but struggled in his other four at-bats. The home run was the 34-year-old's first since Aug. 12 and he's compiled a solid 10-for-24 stretch at the dish over his last nine games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Takes seat Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Steals rare base in win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench against southpaw•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Removed from lineup•