Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Serves as pinch hitter
Peralta (neck) entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter and grounded out in his lone at-bat in a win over Colorado.
Peralta was held out of the starting lineup due to neck stiffness, but his appearance as a pinch hitter suggests the injury is not serious. Rookie Josh Rojas replaced him in left field. Peralta has been mired in a slump since late June, slashing .222/.319/.317 over his last 20 games.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Battling neck stiffness•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Out again Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Big series versus Phillies•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Logs three hits•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...