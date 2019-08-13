Peralta (neck) entered Monday's game as a pinch hitter and grounded out in his lone at-bat in a win over Colorado.

Peralta was held out of the starting lineup due to neck stiffness, but his appearance as a pinch hitter suggests the injury is not serious. Rookie Josh Rojas replaced him in left field. Peralta has been mired in a slump since late June, slashing .222/.319/.317 over his last 20 games.