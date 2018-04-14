Peralta (hand) went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and two runs in Friday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers.

In his return from a two-game absence, Peralta immediately erased any concerns the sore left hand would affect his performance at the plate, reaching base in each of his first three plate appearances. There's a good chance Peralta sits one of the next two days with the Dodgers bringing lefties Rich Hill and Clayton Kershaw to the hill Saturday and Sunday, respectively, but the outfielder looks like a safe lineup option heading into the upcoming week.