Peralta, who missed significant time in 2019 due to a shoulder injury, tested the shoulder Monday when diving for a ball in the outfield, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Peralta admitted to trepidation when attempting the dive but reports no discomfort in the shoulder. "That's a good test for me," he said. "Now I'm going to be more confident I can make those plays." Peralta swung a productive bat through April and May last season before the shoulder injury, which lingered through the summer. A healthy shoulder should not only increase his confidence in the field, but could improve his hitting. Peralta slashed just .227/.313/.409 with three home runs over the second half of 2019.