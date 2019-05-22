Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Shoulder injuries related
Peralta's shoulder injury that forced him to be removed from Tuesday's game is related to the injury that cropped up last week, Richard Morin of the Arizona Republic reports.
Peralta originally suffered a right trapezius injury last Wednesday when he dove for a ball. The injury lingered, and he was scratched from Saturday's game. Don't be surprised if the Diamondacks give him the day off Wednesday prior to Thursday's off day. Blake Swihart filled in at left field after Peralta left Tuesday's contest.
