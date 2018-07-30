Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Shoulder issue considered minor
Peralta, who exited Sunday's 5-4 win over the Padres with right shoulder tightness, isn't expected to miss time due to the injury, Kathryn Woo of MLB.com reports.
Peralta, who said he first experienced the stiffness in his shoulder Sunday morning, played through the issue before bowing out of the contest after his swing was hampered during his three at-bats on the afternoon. The outfielder characterized his removal as precautionary, a notion that was seemingly validated by manager Torey Lovullo. The skipper stated after the game that Peralta wouldn't require an MRI unless he's still experiencing discomfort upon being re-examined prior to Monday's series opener against the Rangers.
