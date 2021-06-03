Peralta is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers.
Arizona will withhold two of their key lefty hitters from the lineup in Peralta and Pavin Smith with southpaw Brett Anderson on the bump for Milwaukee. Expect Peralta to check back into the starting nine Friday, when the Brewers are likely to bring right-hander Freddy Peralta to the hill.
