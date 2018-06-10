Peralta is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Despite the fact that he went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBI on Saturday, Peralta will be relegated to the bench against lefty Kyle Freeland and the Rockies due to his poor splits against left-handed pitching. Chris Owings will take over in left field and bat sixth in his stead.