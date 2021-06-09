Peralta isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Athletics.
Peralta had gone 2-for-13 with a walk and four strikeouts across the last four games, but he'll retreat to the bench with left-hander Sean Manaea starting for Oakland on Wednesday. Tim Locastro will take over in left field and bat eighth.
