Peralta (neck/back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Peralta exited Saturday's game with neck and back tightness and will be withheld from Sunday's lineup, as well. Although he won't suit up, he did report that his neck and back are feeling better Sunday than they were yesterday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. With a couple more days of rest, the hope is that Peralta will be healthy enough to play in Wednesday's Wild Card game against Jon Gray and the Rockies.