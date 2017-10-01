Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sits out Sunday
Peralta (neck/back) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Peralta exited Saturday's game with neck and back tightness and will be withheld from Sunday's lineup, as well. Although he won't suit up, he did report that his neck and back are feeling better Sunday than they were yesterday, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. With a couple more days of rest, the hope is that Peralta will be healthy enough to play in Wednesday's Wild Card game against Jon Gray and the Rockies.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Dealing with neck and back tightness•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gets day off Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Submits third straight three-hit showing•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Cranks 14th homer Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Leading off Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Available off bench Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...