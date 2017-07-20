Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting against righty Thursday
Peralta is not in the Diamondbacks' lineup Thursday, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.
Typically an automatic start against right-handed pitching, the lefty bat will take a breather for the afternoon clash against rising Reds hurler Luis Castillo. Peralta should return to the card Friday, though it'll come against Nationals ace Max Scherzer. Daniel Descalso will occupy left field, and Chris Herrmann will patrol right field.
