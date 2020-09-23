Peralta is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.
With a lefty (Wes Benjamin) on the bump for Texas in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Peralta will cede his spot in the outfield to Tim Locastro. Peralta starred in Tuesday's 7-0 win, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run.
