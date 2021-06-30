Peralta is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.
The lefty-hitting Peralta will get the afternoon off while the Cardinals bring a southpaw (Kwang Hyun Kim) to the hill. Josh Rojas will cover Peralta's usual post in left field.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: On bench against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gets another day off•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sitting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Smacks two doubles•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Sits against southpaw•