Peralta is not in the lineup Monday versus the Brewers.
Peralta is hitting .359/.419/.436 with three doubles and six RBI over his past 12 games, and he'll take a seat Monday with southpaw Brett Anderson pitching for Milwaukee. Pavin Smith will shift to left field while Josh Reddick receives the start in right.
