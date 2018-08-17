Peralta went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a pair of walks Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win over the Padres.

The Diamondbacks scored all five of their runs in the first inning, with Peralta's 402-foot blast off Jacob Nix representing the brunt of the damage. The 31-year-old has been among the Diamondbacks' hottest hitters thus far in August, hitting .400 while supplying six of his career-high 22 home runs during the month.