Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Slugs three-run homer
Peralta went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a pair of walks Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 win over the Padres.
The Diamondbacks scored all five of their runs in the first inning, with Peralta's 402-foot blast off Jacob Nix representing the brunt of the damage. The 31-year-old has been among the Diamondbacks' hottest hitters thus far in August, hitting .400 while supplying six of his career-high 22 home runs during the month.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers, walks twice Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Clears fences•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Four more hits in finale•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Connects on pair of clutch homers•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Homers in win•
-
Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Gathers four hits in return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty: Players gaining, losing value
Some big names have damaged their long-term outlook over the past couple months, but there...
-
Waivers: Trust Buchholz, Glover?
Are we seriously going to trust in Clay Buchholz? Are David Dahl and Koda Glover relevant again?...
-
Has Acuna surpassed Soto?
Ronald Acuna's recent power binge has helped him close the gap on NL Rookie of the Year front-runner...
-
Too late for Guerrero, Jimenez?
If you own Vladimir Guerrero and Eloy Jimenez, you've probably been stashing them for months,...
-
Rankings: Acuna moving up
With Ronald Acuna on a tear, Scott White takes a moment to re-assess his Fantasy value for...
-
Minor League Barometer for Week 21
Who is improving their stock for the long run? Who is moving in the wrong direction? We take...