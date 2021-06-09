Peralta went 1-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Oakland.
Peralta hit the skids over the last month, coinciding with the a team-wide slump. He's batting .198 (22-for-111) with a .574 OPS over 31 games since May 4. Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic cites a rumor at FanSided that Arizona has already made Peralta available in trade. He has one year left on a deal, so potential suitors would like to be sure they are getting an above-average offensive producer and not the hitter Peralta's been since early May. That said, there are more than seven weeks before the trade deadline, giving Peralta plenty of time to boost his trade value.
