Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Slumping in sping
Peralta went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Peralta is hitting just .185 with nine strikeouts over 27 at-bats in the Cactus League. It's unlike him to start so slowly as Peralta is a career .303 hitter in spring training. The 31-year-old, who mashed 30 home runs last season -- a season high by far -- is ticketed to be the primary left fielder, though he could lose starts to the recently acquired Adam Jones. Peralta's had trouble hitting lefties during his career, so having the right-handed batting Jones around to start in left against southpaws is conceivable.
