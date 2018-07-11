Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Smacks 16th homer Tuesday
Peralta went 1-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.
Peralta delivered the big blast, coming through with a three-run homer in the seventh inning to put Arizona ahead by two. It was the 30-year-old's first homer in his last 14 games, but at 16 long balls he's already just one shy of matching his career high. Along with the uptick in power, he's hitting a solid .290/.352/.512.
