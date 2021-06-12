Peralta went 2-for-4 with two doubles in Friday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Angels.

Peralta is tied for the team lead with 14 doubles, but he couldn't deliver with men on base, as Arizona went 1-for-17 with men in scoring position. He's been fighting it the last month, going 15-for-76 (.197) over the last 22 games. Arizona's primary cleanup batter has just two RBI during that stretch, including none over the last 10 games. Many Diamondback hitters are slumping, which led to the organization firing hitting coaches Darnell Coles and Eric Hinske this week.