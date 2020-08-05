Peralta went 2-for-4 in Tuesday's loss against the Astros.
Peralta notched two singles -- in the second and eighth innings -- but he wasn't able to produce more than that. That was his second multi-hit performance in his last four games, however, and he has been one of the few bright spots in an anemic Diamondbacks offense so far.
