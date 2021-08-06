Peralta isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Padres, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
Peralta has gone 2-for-8 with a run and two strikeouts since the start of August, and he'll be out of the lineup for a third straight game. Pavin Smith will take over in left field and bat seventh.
