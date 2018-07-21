Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Strokes four hits
Peralta went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles and three runs in Arizona's 11-10 loss to Colorado on Friday.
Peralta had tallied two hits in his last 16 at-bats coming into this contest, but he got his stellar season back on track with this four-hit performance that brought his slash line up to .289/.350/.504 through 349 at-bats. He's also been providing unexpectedly consistent power this season, as Peralta is currently on pace for 26 homers, which would comfortably top the career-high of 17 he set in 2015.
