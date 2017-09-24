Diamondbacks' David Peralta: Submits third straight three-hit showing
Peralta went 2-for-4 with a walk, run and RBI in Saturday's 12-6 loss to the Marlins.
It's the third consecutive two-hit outing for Peralta, who has also racked up five runs and four RBI in those contests. The outfielder boasts a more modest .267/.329/.373 slash line in September, but manager Torey Lovullo has shown no inclination to move Peralta out of the leadoff spot, where he's been a dependable performer for much of the season.
